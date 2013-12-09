Sandusky County Courthouse copper put to holiday use - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Sandusky County Courthouse copper put to holiday use

FREMONT, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Pieces of the copper roof that once topped the Sandusky County Courthouse are now being put to good use for the holiday season.

The copper was too damaged to go back on the roof after a fierce storm tore it off over the summer, but instead of selling it as scrap metal, the Sandusky County Convention and Visitors Bureau is hoping to turn the copper into collectibles and Christmas ornaments for residents.

The Bureau is hoping to hire a local business to create "punch-out" ornaments, where words could be pressed into the copper cut outs.

Money from the ornaments would fund the county's historic "dungeon" jail, which sits underneath the courthouse.

"Most [historic jails] have been destroyed," said Katherine Rice, from the Convention and Visitors Bureau. "They've been bulldozed over or just collapsed on themselves, so to have this intact as much as it is and be able to put it back together for a fairly reasonable amount of money is a pretty exciting thing."

The copper ornaments will be limited edition. Only 1,500-2,000 will be sold. They won't likely be ready in time for this Christmas, but should be available in 2014.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly