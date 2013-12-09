Sandusky County Courthouse copper put to holiday use

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Toledo residents should be familiar with the Old Newsboys Goodfellow Association selling newspapers in parking lots and shopping centers.

Believe it or not, it's already time to start thinking about the holidays. Registration for the Salvation Army's Christmas Assistance Program kicked off Tuesday.

Do you need a little help for the holidays?

It's the season of gift giving and sometimes, the season gift returning. Many stores are getting ready for a lot of return receipts in the days following Christmas.

Pieces of the copper roof that once topped the Sandusky County Courthouse are now being put to good use for the holiday season.

The copper was too damaged to go back on the roof after a fierce storm tore it off over the summer, but instead of selling it as scrap metal, the Sandusky County Convention and Visitors Bureau is hoping to turn the copper into collectibles and Christmas ornaments for residents.

The Bureau is hoping to hire a local business to create "punch-out" ornaments, where words could be pressed into the copper cut outs.

Money from the ornaments would fund the county's historic "dungeon" jail, which sits underneath the courthouse.

"Most [historic jails] have been destroyed," said Katherine Rice, from the Convention and Visitors Bureau. "They've been bulldozed over or just collapsed on themselves, so to have this intact as much as it is and be able to put it back together for a fairly reasonable amount of money is a pretty exciting thing."

The copper ornaments will be limited edition. Only 1,500-2,000 will be sold. They won't likely be ready in time for this Christmas, but should be available in 2014.

