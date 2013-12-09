Sylvania Twp residents concerned about new development

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Sylvania Township trustees have voted to approve a housing development to be built in the heart of the township, but some residents are concerned.

The development will be built on McCord Road, between Sylvania and Central, but not everyone is on board.

"I am really concerned about it due to the market and what would happen to the market," said Ajaj Nasser, a resident of the neighborhood.

The one-acre site, purchased by Buckeye Real Estate Group, sits behind houses at Monarch Meadows. The plan is to build eight condo units, four buildings total. But it's not just residents that are concerned.

Kevin Haddad is the only township trustee that voted against the development. He says he would have liked to see, at most, six units, not eight. He thinks the land will be too crowded.

I want to develop the township, but I want it done in a proper manner," Haddad said. "It's about the builders who have money, and they want to just keep building and building and building, you know, wherever they can find a spot. And I am not against that, I just want it done properly and planned."

Mike White, the president of Buckeye Real Estate Group, disagrees. He says his target residents are empty-nesters, couples aged 50-70. He also says his plan could keep traffic down in the area.

"If I hit the market that I am looking for, there is only going to be most likely two people living in them as an empty-nester, as opposed to building a two-story home there for a family that might have four, five, six people in it with many more drivers, as well, which would add to their traffic concerns," White said.

White says he understands the concern, but says this will add value to the Monarch Meadows neighborhood, not decrease it.

"The reality is this will be built very well, with high quality, and once it is up with good, solid neighbors in it, I think they are going to be very pleased with what they see," he said.

White plans to start building in the spring.

