Lucas County Treasurer collects $15 million in back property taxes

The Lucas County Auditor's office recently published a list of delinquent property tax accounts, and the office in charge of collecting those taxes says they're making strides in getting those who are delinquent to pay up.

Out of the roughly 206,000 parcels in Lucas County, the treasurer's office says the owners of 6,911 parcels became first-time delinquents this year.

Chief Deputy Treasurer Mark Austin says a new penalty has kicked in for those who are behind on their taxes.

"People who still had unpaid balances as of December 1 got hit with a 4 percent charge, so bad things do happen to people when they don't pay their taxes," he said.

Austin says when you include taxes not paid from past years, Lucas County has roughly $50 million in outstanding accounts, but their office has collected $15 million worth of delinquent payments this year.

"That's money that doesn't go to the schools or the Metroparks or the Zoo," he said. "We have a duty to collect that. We haven't done a lien sale in a few years, but everything's on the table."

Austin says filing a tax foreclosure case in court is the last option, but it's an option their office took against 270 property owners this year.

"If you want to save court costs and the threat of losing your house, you should call our office because we do have payment plans, we do accept partial payments."

The next round of property tax bills will be sent out later this month or in early January.  

