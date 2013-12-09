Lucas County Treasurer collects $15 million in back property taxes

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

The Lucas County Auditor's office recently published a list of delinquent property tax accounts, and the office in charge of collecting those taxes says they're making strides in getting those who are delinquent to pay up.

Out of the roughly 206,000 parcels in Lucas County, the treasurer's office says the owners of 6,911 parcels became first-time delinquents this year.

Chief Deputy Treasurer Mark Austin says a new penalty has kicked in for those who are behind on their taxes.

"People who still had unpaid balances as of December 1 got hit with a 4 percent charge, so bad things do happen to people when they don't pay their taxes," he said.

Austin says when you include taxes not paid from past years, Lucas County has roughly $50 million in outstanding accounts, but their office has collected $15 million worth of delinquent payments this year.

"That's money that doesn't go to the schools or the Metroparks or the Zoo," he said. "We have a duty to collect that. We haven't done a lien sale in a few years, but everything's on the table."

Austin says filing a tax foreclosure case in court is the last option, but it's an option their office took against 270 property owners this year.

"If you want to save court costs and the threat of losing your house, you should call our office because we do have payment plans, we do accept partial payments."

The next round of property tax bills will be sent out later this month or in early January.

