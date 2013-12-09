Suspect breaks into 8 storage units, flees when confronted - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Suspect breaks into 8 storage units, flees when confronted

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
OREGON, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Oregon Police are looking for a man they say broke into eight storage units before he was confronted by the storage facility's manager.

Police say the manager of the Stop-n-Stor storage units heard awoke to the sound of alarms early Friday morning. As the manger was getting dressed, more alarms starting sounding.

Police say the manager got into her car and drove to the units. There she confronted the suspect, asking him what he was doing. The suspect claimed someone had left some of his things in a unit, and that he was retrieving his property. The manager then asked how the man got inside the storage units, to which he said "It does not matter," according to police.

Police say the man then ran away from the manager before officers arrived.

The suspect used a bolt cutter to enter the units, according to Oregon Police.

Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to call Oregon Police at 419-698-7181.

