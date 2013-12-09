Hundreds out of work as MedCorp shuts down in Ohio - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Hundreds out of work as MedCorp shuts down in Ohio

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Hundreds of employees are out of a job after a private Emergency Medical Service company shut down operations in Ohio over the weekend.

Employees say they were given no notice MedCorp was shutting down before Friday evening, when the company stopped providing services in Ohio.

"I called Friday night to get my hours. I was supposed to be at work at 5 am the next day and about 8:30 p.m. Friday they told that they ceased all operations in Ohio, and everybody was out of a job," said former employee Christopher Wietrzykowski.

The company's website was "down for maintenance" Monday. Calls to MedCorp were not returned. On June 10, 2011, Medcorp filed for Chapter 11 federal bankruptcy protection in U.S. Northern District Court in Toledo.

"That's a weekly paycheck that I'm not going to see anymore.  I have bills to pay too, and presents to buy for my daughter.  You know, it's kinda heart wrenching knowing that there's other people out there too without their jobs," said Wietrzykowski.

But employees are not the only ones hurt by the shutdown, Wietrzykowski says.

"During the holidays, which would have been Christmas, we would take sick people out of the nursing facility and take them to their parents' house for the holidays," said Wietrzykowski.

