Abandoned Perrysburg Heights home set for demolition - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Abandoned Perrysburg Heights home set for demolition

The home is located at the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Broad Street in Perrysburg Township's Heights neighborhood. The home is located at the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Broad Street in Perrysburg Township's Heights neighborhood.
PERRYSBURG TOWNSHIP, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Perrysburg Township officials say a manufactured home which has been declared an unsafe structure will soon be demolished.

Windows and skirting have already been stripped from the home. The structure has several holes in the walls.

Township officials say they have been working with the property owner to clean up the home, but Monday announced it would be demolished.

"Well I'm kinda excited because then I don't have to worry about any critters living there or anything," said neighbor Juan DeLaO Jr.

The township plans to demolish the home sometime in January.

Mobile users, click on the"Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly