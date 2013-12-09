'Partners with a Purpose' to help struggling TPS students - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

'Partners with a Purpose' to help struggling TPS students

TPS Superintendent Dr. Romules Durant explains the partnership at a press conference Monday. TPS Superintendent Dr. Romules Durant explains the partnership at a press conference Monday.
TOLEDO, OH

Toledo Public Schools will now be partnering with several outside organizations to help struggling students.

The new program is called "Partners with a Purpose" and the goal is to use outside agencies to support education, especially for students that may be having a hard time in school. Services provided will range from emotional support systems to providing extra after-school activities.

TPS and the agencies intend to work together from the moment a child enters the school system to when they pick a career.

One of the agencies working with TPS will be Aspire, which uses data to help students.

"It's embracing the core principles of our work, which is alignment and coordination of programs that are targeting very specific outcomes, like making sure that our children are born healthy or that they are prepared for kindergarten and those sorts of things, and using data and continuance improvement principles to make those things happen," explained Aaron Baker, executive director of Aspire.

Agency representatives will be required to attend an introductory training for the program, then follow guidelines throughout their partnership.

