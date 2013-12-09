2 Ohioans arrested after $24K in Ecstasy seized on Ohio Turnpike - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

2 Ohioans arrested after $24K in Ecstasy seized on Ohio Turnpike

Two Ohioans are facing felony drug charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized an assortment of drugs and cash during a traffic stop on the Ohio Turnpike in Erie County Sunday.

Troopers stopped a 2007 GMC with Ohio registration for a speed violation on the turnpike near milepost 117 at 12:54 p.m. Troopers detected an odor of burnt marijuana and observed a bag of yellow pills in plain view.

A probable cause search revealed 1,496 Ecstasy pills, 6 grams of marijuana and $3,210 in cash.

The driver, Victor Hunt, 37, of Cleveland, and passenger, Brittany Dickerson, 24, of Bedford, were incarcerated in the Erie County Jail. They have been charged with aggravated possession and aggravated trafficking, both first-degree felonies, along with possession of marijuana, a minor misdemeanor.

