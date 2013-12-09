2 Ohioans arrested after $24K in Ecstasy seized on Ohio Turnpike

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she's handling in court.

Two Ohioans are facing felony drug charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized an assortment of drugs and cash during a traffic stop on the Ohio Turnpike in Erie County Sunday.

Troopers stopped a 2007 GMC with Ohio registration for a speed violation on the turnpike near milepost 117 at 12:54 p.m. Troopers detected an odor of burnt marijuana and observed a bag of yellow pills in plain view.

A probable cause search revealed 1,496 Ecstasy pills, 6 grams of marijuana and $3,210 in cash.

The driver, Victor Hunt, 37, of Cleveland, and passenger, Brittany Dickerson, 24, of Bedford, were incarcerated in the Erie County Jail. They have been charged with aggravated possession and aggravated trafficking, both first-degree felonies, along with possession of marijuana, a minor misdemeanor.

