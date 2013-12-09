Residents shocked after body pulled from pond at Maumee apartmen - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Residents shocked after body pulled from pond at Maumee apartment complex

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
MAUMEE, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Residents of a Maumee Apartment complex say they never expected a body to be found in the pond at the complex, but that is exactly what happened over the weekend.

Police say the body of 33-year-old Eric Buttershell was found in the pond at Maumee's Lake View Shores apartment complex on Saturday morning.

"I was really surprised. This is a quiet community," said Lake View Shores resident Rudy Sierra.

"This is a very quiet community and I just hope it wasn't foul play because there are some really good people back here," said resident Tim Warnke. "You know people come out here with their families, they swim, they fish."

Police have not said what killed Buttershell. An autopsy was conducted Monday. Results of the autopsy should be released soon.

Buttershell's family says they last saw him on December 2, five days before he was found dead.

