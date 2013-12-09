Donations needed for Arlington National Cemetery wreaths - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Donations needed for Arlington National Cemetery wreaths

Posted by WTOL Staff
If Wreaths Across America fails to raise $500,000, there will be around 35,000 fewer wreaths in Arlington National Cemetery. (Source: U.S. Navy Seals Blog)
ARLINGTON, VA (CNN) -

The annual tradition of laying wreaths at every grave in Arlington National Cemetery may come up short this year.

The group behind the tradition, "Wreaths Across America," says it's $500,000 short of its fundraising goal, which means about 35,000 fewer wreaths.

The organization says the lack of donations is likely because people are giving to other veterans' cemeteries across the country.

Each wreath is $15 and can be sponsored online at Wreaths Across America.

The wreath laying is Saturday.

