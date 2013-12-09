Nearly $91K seized in Toledo drug raid - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Nearly $91K seized in Toledo drug raid

(Source: Toledo Police) (Source: Toledo Police)
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Starting Friday morning and ending Saturday night, the Toledo Police Department conducted a gang and drug enforcement operation, executing 24 search warrants citywide.

Nearly $91,000 worth of drugs were seized:

-37.5 pounds of marijuana valued at $60,000

-256 scheduled pharmaceutical pills valued at $5,410

-40.5 grams of black tar and china white heroin valued at $22,350

-22.6 grams of crack/cocaine valued at $2,920

The TPD's Vice Narcotics Unit, Metro Drug Task Force Unit, Gang Unit and SWAT team also seized:

-7 handguns

-$25,124 in U.S. currency

During the operation, 45 people were charged with a total of 62 felony and 41 misdemeanor offenses. There were also one felony warrant and 41 misdemeanor warrants served during the sweep.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly