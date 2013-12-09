Nearly $91K seized in Toledo drug raid

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

17-year-old Sylvania student charged with Inducing Panic after bomb threat

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Person stabbed in north Toledo on Sunday afternoon

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police: Drug deal turns to robbery in Perrysburg Kroger parking lot

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Starting Friday morning and ending Saturday night, the Toledo Police Department conducted a gang and drug enforcement operation, executing 24 search warrants citywide.

Nearly $91,000 worth of drugs were seized:

-37.5 pounds of marijuana valued at $60,000

-256 scheduled pharmaceutical pills valued at $5,410

-40.5 grams of black tar and china white heroin valued at $22,350

-22.6 grams of crack/cocaine valued at $2,920

The TPD's Vice Narcotics Unit, Metro Drug Task Force Unit, Gang Unit and SWAT team also seized:

-7 handguns

-$25,124 in U.S. currency

During the operation, 45 people were charged with a total of 62 felony and 41 misdemeanor offenses. There were also one felony warrant and 41 misdemeanor warrants served during the sweep.

