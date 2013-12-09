Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on U.S. 23 - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on U.S. 23

SYLVANIA, OH (Toledo News Now) -

 The Lucas County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a man killed on US 23 in Sylvania last week.

Police say a man was hit and killed while walking along U.S. 23 just south of the Monroe Street overpass Thursday night. The coroner's office identified the victim as 18-year-old Tyler Herron on Monday. Herron died of multiple traumas, according to the coroner. Toxicology results are still pending in the case.

