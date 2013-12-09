Community steps up to help after family loses everything weeks b - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Community steps up to help after family loses everything weeks before Christmas

A Helena family says they're grateful to be alive after their home was destroyed by a fire over the weekend.

Now the community is coming together to help Tamaris Mooney and her four children have a merry Christmas.

"It's shock, disbelief. It's one of those things where you never going to think it's going to happen to you," said Mooney.

The family was not home at the time of the fire, but their puppy Sassy died in the blaze.

"I look at my kids and I'm grateful we weren't there. I'm grateful that they're with me and we lost the stuff but the important things were with me already," said Mooney.

Since the fire, donations have been pouring in. Community members have given bags full of clothing, shoes and gifts.

"It's just one of those things that you'll never be able to say thank you enough for. Knowing that the kids will wake up Christmas day - they're still going to have things that you wanted them to have. Because they don't understand, they don't understand at all that it's not always the things," said Mooney.

For more information on how to help, visit https://www.facebook.com/mooney.shipley.rice.

