Don't Waste Your Money: How to get your hands on Walmart's holiday deals

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action: Local family waits to receive memorial stone for loved one

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.

Fremont man, scammed out of $8,000, warning others of online scammers

West State Line Road is a less traveled through street between Lewis and Telegraph. Approaching the intersection at Telegraph is where it gets treacherous.

This time of year, stores are throwing sale after sale to get us to do our holiday shopping there. The biggest store of them all is Walmart.

So we were granted access into a Walmart to find some inside tips for grabbing the best deals before they're gone.

Pallets Full, Ready To Move Out

The retail giant gave us a sneak peek in their back storage area, filled to the brim with pallets of TVs, tablets, and other hot items. But while shoppers may be salivating, most don't want to have to fight for these deals.

"I was thinking about it, but you got to get here so early," one shopper said.

"I don't like the big crowds," said another.

So Walmart is trying to appeal to them, by taking some of the craziness out of holiday shopping.

Handling Crowd Control

Walmart market manager Shane Barker said the store is spreading out its big sales every weekend until Christmas.

"So as we go through those five weeks, we'll make sure we have the best pricing possible," explained Barker.

On Black Friday, it had three separate "events" to keep crowds dispersed.

In the meantime for safety, Walmart no longer allows long lines to form outside the store. Instead, each department now sets up smaller lines, handing out wristbands to prevent scuffles over merchandise.

For the second year in a row, Walmart has a "one-hour guarantee" on some of its deals. That way, you won't go home disappointed if they run out.

"We will make sure they get a one-hour guarantee card, which will guarantee them that TV coming back to the store prior to Christmas site to store," said Barker.

The only catch: You have to pay for it at that time, unlike typical rain checks.

PS4 & XBox One

Store associates at Walmart say the Holy Grail this holiday season will be the XBox One and the PlayStation4. The good news is they will have some in stock, but the bad news is you're going to have to work to get your hands on one.

Barker says stores will be putting out the hot video consoles periodically between now and Christmas, which means to get lucky, you'll want to stop in around 8 a.m.

For other items, check the ad or Walmart's smart phone app; it will say if something is "guaranteed in stock," or if it's only in limited quantities.

Bottom Line

It's important to know before you line up for a sale if the item is in limited quantities, or if you can get a rain check.

If you know that beforehand, you won't be disappointed and you don't waste your money.

