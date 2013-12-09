OH fugitive wanted for connection to bar shooting

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Arzell Nash.

Nash is wanted by the U.S. Marshals and Lorain Police Department on two counts of felonious assault with a firearm. It is alleged that on Nov. 17, Nash shot two people in the parking lot outside the Our Club Bar in Lorain.

Nash is described as a 28-year-old black male standing approximately 5'11" and weighing 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair but usually shaves his head.

Authorities believe Nash is hiding somewhere in Lorain. He has a previous address near the 1700 block of East 31st Street in Lorain.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Arzell Nash is encouraged to contact the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4-WANTED or text keyword "WANTED" with the tip to TIP411. Tipsters may remain anonymous. A cash reward may be available.

