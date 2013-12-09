Arzell Nash wanted for connection to bar shooting - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

OH fugitive wanted for connection to bar shooting

Arzell Nash (Source: Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force) Arzell Nash (Source: Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force)
LORAIN, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Arzell Nash.

Nash is wanted by the U.S. Marshals and Lorain Police Department on two counts of felonious assault with a firearm. It is alleged that on Nov. 17, Nash shot two people in the parking lot outside the Our Club Bar in Lorain.

Nash is described as a 28-year-old black male standing approximately 5'11" and weighing 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair but usually shaves his head. 

Authorities believe Nash is hiding somewhere in Lorain. He has a previous address near the 1700 block of East 31st Street in Lorain.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Arzell Nash is encouraged to contact the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4-WANTED or text keyword "WANTED" with the tip to TIP411. Tipsters may remain anonymous. A cash reward may be available. 

