Police investigating north Toledo stabbing - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man arrested, accused of stabbing woman during sexual assault

The stabbing happened in an alley near Mettler and Chestnut in north Toledo. The stabbing happened in an alley near Mettler and Chestnut in north Toledo.
Dontae Upchurch (Source: Lucas County Jail) Dontae Upchurch (Source: Lucas County Jail)
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Police are still investigating an overnight stabbing in an alley near Mettler and Chestnut in north Toledo, but one man has been arrested.

Police say they received a call reporting the stabbing around 4 a.m. Monday. According to police, the victim thought she was getting a ride from Dontae Upchurch, but he took a detour down an alley and sexually assaulted her. When she tried to fight off the attack, police say he stabbed her in the eye with a knife.

"She definitely did some things right, as far as being able to fend off the attack before it got too serious. She did have a cell phone on her. She was able to make contact with the police quickly, and she was good at giving us a description," said Sgt. Joe Heffernan with the Toledo Police Department.

Shortly after the incident, police took Upchurch into custody. He has been charged with felonious assault.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Man arrested, accused of stabbing woman during sexual assaultMore>>

  • CONNECT WITH US

    CONNECT WITH US

    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
Powered by Frankly