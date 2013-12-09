I-75 rollover accident sends 5 to hospital - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

I-75 rollover accident sends 5 to hospital

ROSSFORD, OHIO (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) -

Five people, including three children, were sent to the hospital Monday morning following a rollover crash on Interstate 75 near state Route 795.

According to police, around 2 a.m. the vehicle was traveling southbound on I-75 when it hit ice and rolled over into the northbound lanes. Police say speed may have been a factor, but weather conditions definitely were.

All five people in the vehicle were transported to the hospital, though no one was seriously hurt.

The scene has been completely cleared.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly