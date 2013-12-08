Volunteers bring Christmas cheer to Wildwood's Manor House - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Volunteers bring Christmas cheer to Wildwood's Manor House

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

For the 38th year, a beautiful holiday tradition has returned to the Wildwood Preserve Metropark.

The Manor House is once again sparkling with colorful holiday decorations and free tours are now underway.

The Manor House is the former home of the Stranahan family, who made their fortune as owners of Champion Spark Plug. Wildwood is the former family estate of the Stranahans. The property was purchased by the Metroparks in the 1970s.

Volunteers come in and decorated the thirty rooms in the mansion.

It's a very competitive process.

"They turn in an interest form. We interview them in March and they are selected for a room, they come in and decorate," said the Metroparks' Heather Norris.

You can tour the Manor House daily through Sunday Dec. 15th.

Admission is free.

