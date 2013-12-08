Man seriously injured in Erie County crash - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man seriously injured in Erie County crash

A man was flown to a hospital in Cleveland with serious injuries after a car accident in Erie County on Saturday afternoon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Gary L McKisic, 47, of South Amherst, was driving on Kneisel Road when his car went off the right side of the road.

After overcorrecting, his vehicle then traveled off the left side of the road where it struck a large rock and two trees.

The crash happened around 12:36 PM.

Mr. McKisic was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident.

The crash is still under investigation.

