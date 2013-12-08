DIY Christmas Ornaments

There's no such thing as too much when it comes to decorating the Christmas tree.

Elaborately decorated trees with lights, ribbons and ornaments are eye-catching to guests entering the home for a holiday party. The downside is that ornaments can be very expensive around the holiday season.

One way to save a few dollars this holiday is to create your own ornaments with supplies already sitting around your house.

As seen on ‘Your Morning Saturday,' Kimberly Newman demonstrates how to make a mosaic glass ornament with old CDs, a rose petal ornament with faux flowers, and a monogram ornament using steel wire and pipe cleaners.

