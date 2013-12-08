Local girl band raising funds for album

Jane of Arc has been making music for five years. The Indie pop band, consisting of Michiganders and one Toledo native, is hoping to hit the studio and record their first album, but they need help from the local community to fund their project.

Band mates Chelsea Carter, Elida Quesada, Kelly Rons and Cari Langenderfer have created an Indigogo account where fans can click to donate money that will be used for recording time, hiring a producer, and other costs associated with the thousands of dollars it takes to release an album.

Jane of Arc joined ‘Your Morning Saturday' to talk about their music and perform live.

Anyone interested in learning more about the band can visit their website or Facebook fan page.

Click here to donate.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

