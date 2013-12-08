Possible arson at east Toledo home - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Possible arson at east Toledo home

Fire investigators in Toledo are looking into a suspicious east Toledo house fire.

Firefighters were called to a home at the corner of Elmwood and Church Saturday afternoon to battle a blaze.

The home is believed to be vacant. No injuries were reported.

Toledo fire dispatchers tell WTOL 11, the cause of the fire could be arson.

An investigation is currently underway.

