Amber Alert Canceled: Missing Michigan girl

An Amber Alert has been canceled for a missing girl in Michigan, according to AmberAlertMichigan.org.

Hamtramck Police say 12-year-old Sabrina Mendoza was last seen Saturday night. She was believed to have been crossing a street near a CVS store on Joseph Campau around 8pm, in Hamtramck, Michigan.

Police say she was possible taken by a black man in his 20s, driving a black van.

Sabrina is about 5 feet tall and 115 pounds, with blonde or strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. She was wearing jeans, a pink shirt, a black coat and a pair of white Air Jordan sneakers.

Police did not release details on where Sabrina was located or her condition.

