Photogs offer services for less fortunate

By Dick Berry, Reporter
Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

There was no shortage of smiles Saturday at the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library in downtown Toledo.

Local photographers snapped family portraits for an annual holiday program called, 'Help Portrait.'

They say every picture tells a story.

The Beard family just moved to Toledo from Alabama.

They smiled for the camera of Findlay photographer Spencer Cunningham.

"It means a lot to me. We can send back pictures to my family in Alabama to see what we're doing. Make sure we're in the Christmas spirit," said Belinda Beard.

Similar 'Help Portrait' events were held across the country on Saturday.

Folks invited live in shelters or on the streets.

Organizers say a family portrait is something most of us take for granted.

"People that are part of the community that may not ever have an opportunity to have a portrait taken of themselves, they deserve to have it done," said Robin Sulier-Charney.

Mr. Cunningham and the other photographers donated their time and services.

He says it puts him in the holiday spirit.

"It brings families together. Sometimes they haven't seen each other for a long time. All the way around, just a good thing," said Mr. Cunningham.

And during this time of the year, it results in a picture perfect day for families like the Beards.

