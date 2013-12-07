Dog warden's office no more, new name reflects new attitude - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Dog warden's office no more, new name reflects new attitude

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
LUCAS COUNTY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

There's a new name and a new image for what for years has been called 'the Lucas County Dog Warden's Office.'

The office has been re-named 'Lucas County Canine Care and Control.'

Julie Lyle, the head of the office, doesn't call herself the warden.

She now has the title of director.

"'Warden' is kind of antiquated, it comes with a bad image, conjures up a bad image. We're not a jail. We're a place that cares for dogs. We don't jail them. We wanted our name to reflect what we actually do," said Ms. Lyle.

To promote the change, Canine Care held a community open house on Saturday.

They offered half off adoption specials and a free personalized ID tag.

