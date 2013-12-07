Video Recipe: Won Ton Cups

Chef Jim Rhegness of the Penta Career Center demonstrates how to create "Won Ton Cups" with a spicy filling live on Your Day.

It's a dish Chef Rhegness describes as easy and elegant. The filling inside the won ton cups consists of hot spinach dip, sausage, red peppers, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing.

Once the mixture is complete, it can be scooped into the pre made won ton cups.

