Police identify man pulled from Maumee pond

Police have released the name of the man whose body was pulled from a pond at a Maumee apartment complex on Saturday morning.

Eric Battershell, age 33, was found in a manmade pond at Lakeview Shores Apartments on the 1900 block of Key Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr. Battershell was a resident of the apartment complex.

He was last seen by his family on December 2.

No cause of death has been determined at this time. An autopsy will be performed on Monday.

An investigation is ongoing.