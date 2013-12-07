Medcorp EMS shuts down Toledo services

Medcorp EMS, a company that employees hundreds of people in the Toledo area, is reportedly ending its services. An employee with Medcorp tells WTOL 11, the company broke the news to employees Friday night with no prior notice.

As of Saturday morning, it's website is down. The following message is listed, "This site is down for maintenance. Please check back again soon."

On June 10, 2011, Medcorp filed for Chapter 11 federal bankruptcy protection in U.S. Northern District Court in Toledo.

Medcorp offers ambulance services across Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina and South Carolina, among other states.



No word yet if the suspended operation affects employees in other states as well.

Medcorp could not be reached for comment.

WTOL 11 is investigating this issue. Stay tuned on air and online for the latest details.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.



