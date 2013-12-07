Family held hostage by Lenawee County man

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Deputies in Lenawee County say they arrested a man early Saturday morning for holding his family hostage.

According to the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home on the 800 block of South Adrian Highway, in Jasper, around 2:30 a.m.

When authorities arrived, they saw the man's family running from the home and the sound of a gunshot.

The home was surrounded by deputies and Michigan State Police.

Shortly after 5 a.m., the state Emergency Response Team found the man alone on the back porch.

He was arrested and taken to the Lenawee County Jail on assault charges.

No injuries were reported.

