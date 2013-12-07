Family held hostage by Lenawee County man - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Family held hostage by Lenawee County man

LENAWEE COUNTY, MI (Toledo News Now) -

Deputies in Lenawee County say they arrested a man early Saturday morning for holding his family hostage.

According to the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home on the 800 block of South Adrian Highway, in Jasper, around 2:30 a.m.

When authorities arrived, they saw the man's family running from the home and the sound of a gunshot.

The home was surrounded by deputies and Michigan State Police.

Shortly after 5 a.m., the state Emergency Response Team found the man alone on the back porch.

He was arrested and taken to the Lenawee County Jail on assault charges.

No injuries were reported.

