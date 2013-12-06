Anthony Wayne Trail crash sends 2 to hospital

Rollover crash closed Anthony Wayne Trail, 2 injured - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

(Toledo News Now) -

A rollover accident on the Anthony Wayne Trail sent two people to the hospital.

The crash caused police to close the trail both directions near Detroit Avenue.

Officers say it happened around 11 p.m. Friday, with three vehicles involved. A truck appeared to be upside down.

Two people were taken to the hospital for treatment. An update on the condition of the victims has not yet been released.

The road has since reopened.

