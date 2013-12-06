Teachers gather in Toledo for 40-hour sit-in - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Teachers gather in Toledo for 40-hour sit-in

Reporting by Dick Berry, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Teachers in Toledo are spending this weekend teaching each other how to become better at their job.

They've come together from across the country to share their lessons, but it's not a typical workshop. They're meeting for 40 hours straight at the Park Inn in downtown Toledo.

It's a massive marathon session sponsored by the American Federation of Teachers Union. They're brainstorming for the website ShareMyLesson.com. Teachers are tossing out ideas on how to share resources, worksheets, curriculum and more.

Some teachers are popping in and out; others are in it for the long haul, fueled by coffee, adrenaline and their dedication to education.

These Share My Lesson events have been happening for about a year and a half. Their philosophy is, "If it works for me in the classroom, it can work for you."

"They can sit down with their colleagues and say, ‘What do you think of this?' or, ‘Are you doing anything like this?' or, ‘What's happing in New Jersey compared to Ohio?'" said Heidi Glidden, from the American Federation of Teachers Union. "And really saying, ‘What does this standard mean to you?' or, ‘What does this resource mean?' or, ‘Hey, I love that idea. I'm going to implement that in my classroom.'"

Ideas generated this weekend will be posted on the website. So far this year, there have been about 10,000 posts there.

