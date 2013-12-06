Clyde welcomes holiday season with Christmas Fest - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Clyde welcomes holiday season with Christmas Fest

CLYDE, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Some Clyde residents say the Christmas season doesn't start until Santa rolls down Main Street.

It's been a tradition for 30 years – the Christmas Fest parade. On Friday, the snow was falling and this year's Clyde Christmas Fest was what everyone was hoping for.

"It starts the Christmas season off," said Kendra Fultz, co-chair of Christmas Fest. "Everybody counts on it. It's probably the best part of the whole Christmas season, and we got snow this year, so that's great!"

This year's parade was the largest in the Christmas Fest's history, and it kicks off a weekend full of events. The kids usually love the donuts and candy, but the real treats are Rudolph, Frosty and Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

And it's not just Clyde residents that enjoy the events. Michael Jett is from the neighboring town of Bellevue. He's been coming to the Christmas Fest parade for the last three years.

"Just to see the lights and what the parade was and just to have some fun," Jett said.

Clyde may be a small town, but they know how to celebrate the holidays with family in mind.

"Everybody comes together," said Amber Sherman, a resident. "There's no strangers in Clyde. We're all together, one family."

Events run Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

