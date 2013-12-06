Disney on Ice visits Boys and Girls Club - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Disney on Ice visits Boys and Girls Club

The cast of Disney on Ice will be performing at the Huntington Center all weekend, but on Friday, they made a special visit to the Boys and Girls Club.

The kids at the Boys and Girls Club had a special staycation Friday. The Disney on Ice skaters guided them through seven geographical locations, and then they received a stamp in their own travel passports. Most of the countries were homes of the skaters, who come from places like Japan, Brazil and England.

The children also received special Disney goodie bags, tickets to the Disney on Ice show and a picture with Mickey and Minnie.

Those at the club say events like these help the children learn about the world they live in while also having fun.

"The kids are going to be learning, and that's the best part, because they don't even know that we're incorporating such elements as geography and other educational things for them to do, and they are learning and having fun at the same time," said Shawna Woody.

