Visit TPS science center holiday open house Saturday

TOLEDO, OH

Toledo Public Schools is decorating the halls and getting ready for an event to showcase some of their little-known programs and spread holiday cheer.

The district's goal is to make its Natural Science and Technology Center (NSTC) a household name. Students at the center learn to train and groom small animals, do landscaping and floral design.

Students at NSTC have been rolling up their sleeves for more than 50 years, and they think it's time the public sees what they have to offer. So they're hanging lights, prepping poinsettias and getting ready for their holiday spectacular. Some of their work will be available for purchase, and proceeds will go toward their learning.

"They can showcase that and tell the community, ‘Look what we can do. Look what we've learned,'" said Jessica Hammer, from TPS. "And now they can take what they've learned here and take it into the job force or go off to college and get a degree or get a career in the area that they study."

The holiday spectacular will be Saturday from noon until 4 p.m. at the NSTC on Elmer Drive.

