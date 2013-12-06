Sylvania needs more parking downtown - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Sylvania needs more parking downtown

SYLVANIA, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The City of Sylvania needs more parking at the court house on Monroe, so officials are looking at purchasing property from homeowners to make it happen.

Currently, local business owners and their customers are utilizing the parking lot off of Maplewood, but city officials hope to move those people past the railroad tracks, to the court house. They are buying land at the back of the court house for $30,000.

"[There's a] demand for parking spaces in that lot right behind Main Street," said Bill Sanford, economic development director for Sylvania. "The employees that work at some of the shops, we want to move them farther west across the railroad tracks, and to do that, we are going to need some more spaces."

There is currently no construction date or dollar amount for how much the project will cost. City council will vote to secure the property on Dec. 16.

