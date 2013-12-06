‘Don’t get plowed’ this holiday season

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

This holiday season, local law enforcement warns drivers, "Don't get plowed."

That's their slogan to remind people not to drink and drive.

The holidays mean holiday parties, and parties mean drinking. So local law enforcement agencies want to make sure drivers don't get behind the wheel if they've been drinking.

"Lucas County ranks much higher than the national and even the state average for alcoholic-related deaths," said Gwen Neundorfer, coordinator of the Lucas County Traffic Safety program.

That's why Neundorfer and local law enforcement have kicked off the ‘don't get plowed' campaign.

"We obviously target intoxicated drivers," said Det. Mark Woodruff, from the Lucas County DUI Task Force. "We target what we call aggressive drivers, which will be your speed, marked lanes, running stop signs, running red lights and that type of behavior."

In 2012, more than 1,000 people died in car accidents.

"Our goal is obviously zero fatalities for the season," Woodruff said. "Now, is that an unrealistic thing? Probably, but if we reduce one fatality, then we've done something."

Det. Woodruff says 15 agencies across Lucas County are going to be beefing up patrols and working overtime throughout the season to make sure they can keep the roads safe.

