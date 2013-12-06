‘Don’t get plowed’ this holiday season - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

‘Don’t get plowed’ this holiday season

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
Connect
LUCAS COUNTY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

This holiday season, local law enforcement warns drivers, "Don't get plowed."

That's their slogan to remind people not to drink and drive.

The holidays mean holiday parties, and parties mean drinking. So local law enforcement agencies want to make sure drivers don't get behind the wheel if they've been drinking.

"Lucas County ranks much higher than the national and even the state average for alcoholic-related deaths," said Gwen Neundorfer, coordinator of the Lucas County Traffic Safety program.

That's why Neundorfer and local law enforcement have kicked off the ‘don't get plowed' campaign.

"We obviously target intoxicated drivers," said Det. Mark Woodruff, from the Lucas County DUI Task Force. "We target what we call aggressive drivers, which will be your speed, marked lanes, running stop signs, running red lights and that type of behavior."

In 2012, more than 1,000 people died in car accidents.

"Our goal is obviously zero fatalities for the season," Woodruff said. "Now, is that an unrealistic thing? Probably, but if we reduce one fatality, then we've done something."

Det. Woodruff says 15 agencies across Lucas County are going to be beefing up patrols and working overtime throughout the season to make sure they can keep the roads safe.

