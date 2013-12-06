Waterville holds downtown holiday event Saturday - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Waterville holds downtown holiday event Saturday

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
WATERVILLE, OH (Toledo News Now) -

On Saturday the city of Waterville will host its annual Holiday Open House to highlight local businesses and put people in the holiday spirit.

The family event is how the city welcomes the holiday season and supports small businesses. Many special activities will be going on in the downtown area, including a visit from Santa.

"I think it's going to be a fun-filled event and an opportunity for people to get acquainted with a lot of the small businesses in downtown Waterville," said Lisa Exner.

The open house will run from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

