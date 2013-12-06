TPD shops with kids for Christmas

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Toledo residents should be familiar with the Old Newsboys Goodfellow Association selling newspapers in parking lots and shopping centers.

Toledo residents should be familiar with the Old Newsboys Goodfellow Association selling newspapers in parking lots and shopping centers.

Believe it or not, it's already time to start thinking about the holidays. Registration for the Salvation Army's Christmas Assistance Program kicked off Tuesday.

Believe it or not, it's already time to start thinking about the holidays. Registration for the Salvation Army's Christmas Assistance Program kicked off Tuesday.

Do you need a little help for the holidays?

Do you need a little help for the holidays?

It's the season of gift giving and sometimes, the season gift returning. Many stores are getting ready for a lot of return receipts in the days following Christmas.

It's the season of gift giving and sometimes, the season gift returning. Many stores are getting ready for a lot of return receipts in the days following Christmas.

The countdown to Christmas is on, and Toledo police officers along with an organization called Feet on the Street are gearing up to help make Christmas wishes come true for some children in need.

This is the fifth year Feet on the Street has done a special detail called the "12 Kids of Christmas." Police officers will take 50 children from Lucas County Children's Services and give them the gift of friendship and presents for under the tree.

"You're changing one life at a time, you know?" said Zach Stewart from Feet on the Street. "As they say, one step at a time can change something big."

The Feet on the Street program was created to help raise money to bring back the Toledo Police Department's mounted patrol, but it has expanded to a motto of big outreach, one step at a time. It includes events like the 12 Kids of Christmas to bridge the gap between police and the community.

"We don't want the kids to be shy," said Stewart. "We don't want them to go the wrong direction on the streets. We want them to maybe want to become a police officer. It's part of the things that we want to get across: Being a police officer is a good thing."

As the group gets ready for this year's event, Police Officer Joe Okos says the best part is not just seeing the interaction between the officers and kids, and giving back.

"It's a little bit of all of that," he said. "But more, I guess, seeing the children and how they want to spend their money on everybody but themselves. They are special. They are great kids that we get."

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.