BGSU faculty members protest cuts

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Friday was a day of protest at Bowling Green State University, not by students, but by unionized faculty members.

They're upset over a plan to terminate the contracts of 40 full-time faculty members in May.

It was a silent protest. More than 100 faculty members attended a BGSU Board of Trustees meeting, many carrying signs, to show their solidarity.

University officials says the cuts are necessary to eliminate a budget shortfall of $3 to $10 million over the next two to three years.

"We've had an economist examine a year's worth of BGSU financial statements and the university is in fine financial health," said David Jackson with the BGSU Faculty Association.

Jackson says 73 faculty were cut last year. Add another 40 and he says students will suffer because there will be fewer classes from which to choose.

"The classes that they have will be larger and more likely to be taught by a part-time faculty member who will not even spend the time to get to know them," said Jackson.

BGSU officials say staffing needs are always being monitored based on enrollment.

Faculty members have received raises in recent years, but there's also concern about keeping tuition costs affordable for students.

"Every university needs to make sure they are constantly focused on 'How do we make sure we have a high-quality education, but do it as effective as possible so we can limit tuition increases?'" according to Rodney Rogers, senior vice president of BGSU Academic Affairs.

Meanwhile, the faculty union is examining the legality of the terminations within the parameters of the recently signed collective bargaining agreement.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.