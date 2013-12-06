K-9 busts Detroit men with Rx pills, marijuana in Findlay stop - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

K-9 busts Detroit men with Rx pills, marijuana in Findlay

FINDLAY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Two Detroit men are facing felony drug charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized prescription pills and marijuana during a traffic stop in Findlay Thursday night.

Troopers stopped a 2004 Cadillac with Michigan registration for a marked lanes violation on U.S. Route 68 near Lima Avenue in Findlay just before 8 p.m. Criminal indicators were observed and a Hancock County Sheriff's Office drug sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle.

A probable cause search revealed 350 Hydrocodone pills and 7 grams of marijuana.

The driver, Ebony Jackson, 37, and passenger, Addwa Sanso, 38, both of Detroit, were incarcerated in the Hancock County Jail. They have been charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance.

