Police: Man who tried to snatch purse at Sylvania Township Walma - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police: Man who tried to snatch purse at Sylvania Township Walmart now in custody

SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Sylvania Township Police have arrested a man they say tried to grab a woman's purse as she exited the Walmart on Central Avenue Monday evening.

Police arrested Howard Hughes and charged him with felony robbery around 3:30 Friday.

Police had released a surveillance photo of the man asking for the public's help finding him. Police say the suspect was apprehended thanks to tips following a story by Toledo News Now.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly