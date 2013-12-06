OSHP: Traffic fatalities down, drug seizures up - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

OSHP: Traffic fatalities down, drug seizures up

One day in February, two traffic stops in Scioto County yielded cocaine, heroin and illegal prescription pills. During the first stop, troopers seized 1,004 Oxycodone pills.
During the second stop, troopers seized 2 ounces of cocaine and 2 ounces of heroin.
A married Kenton couple was found with 165 individually-wrapped units of heroin, 18 Oxycodone pills and 66 Xanax pills, worth more than $107,000, following a traffic stop in Allen County in March.
Heroin, marijuana, and hundreds of prescription pills, worth an estimated $60,000, were seized during a traffic stop in Hancock County in May.
Troopers seized 42 pounds of cocaine and 2 pounds of black tar heroin, worth more than $2 million, following a traffic stop in Wood County in September.
For the first time in Ohio recorded history, the annual traffic crash fatality tally could drop below 1,000 this year.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says this has been achieved through cutting in half alcohol-involved fatal crashes over the last 25 years, increasing safety belt compliance to near 85 percent, and most recently, by gaining significant public participation through the #677 cellular hotline to report suspected impaired drivers and drug activity.

In addition to safer Ohio roads, the overall quality of life in Ohio communities has increased compared to the same period in 2012, where troopers logged double-digit percentage increases in detection of drug violations, weapons violations and felony arrests.

For example, in all of 2010, troopers seized 28,258 opiate pills and 17.8 pounds of heroin. Through Dec. 5, 2013, troopers have already interdicted 53,459 opiate pills and 91.7 pounds of heroin.

