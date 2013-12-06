Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson - December 8, 2013 - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson - December 8, 2013

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

This week, Nicole Collier joins Jerry to dig deeper into the murder of 18-month-old Elaina Steinfurth. Hear new details of the case from Lucas County Prosecutor Julia Bates and Toledo Police Caption Brad Weis just days after Steven King and Angela Steinfurth accepted plea deals in the case.

Later in the show, Jerry speaks with University of Toledo law professor Dr. Lee Strang about Common Core standards in Ohio schools. For more on the upcoming Common Core event presented by the Northwest Ohio Conservative Coalition, visit http://nwohiocc.com/upcoming-event/.

Don't miss Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson, each Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on WTOL 11 and 10:30 p.m. on FOX Toledo.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.   

Powered by Frankly