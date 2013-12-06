King, Steinfurth transported to separate state prisons - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

King, Steinfurth transported to separate state prisons

Steven King (left) and Angela Steinfurth (right) in separate courtrooms on Tuesday. Steven King (left) and Angela Steinfurth (right) in separate courtrooms on Tuesday.
Elaina Steinfurth (Source: Steinfurth family) Elaina Steinfurth (Source: Steinfurth family)
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Steven King and Angela Steinfurth, who took plea deals in the murder of Steinfurth's 18-month-old daughter Elaina on Tuesday, were transported to separate state penitentiaries on Friday.

King, who will serve a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 25 years, was taken to the London, Ohio Correctional Institution.

Steinfurth was taken to the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville, Ohio. She was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 18 years.

Steinfurth entered and Alford plea to one count of murder on Tuesday. Prosecutors say she threw her young daughter against a wall because she would not stop crying. A person entering an Alford plea does not admit guilt, but agrees to be found guilty of a crime.

King pleaded guilty to aggravated murder, saying in court that he found Elaina hurt and suffocated her with his hand.

READ MORE: Justice for Elaina Steinfurth

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.  

Powered by Frankly