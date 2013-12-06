6 arrested in Perrysburg prostitution bust - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

6 arrested in Perrysburg prostitution bust

(Source: Wood County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Wood County Sheriff's Office)
PERRYSBURG, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The Wood County Sheriff's Office, working with Perrysburg Police and the Ohio Attorney General's Office, arrested six people in a prostitution bust in Perrysburg Thursday evening.

Police say the operation was conducted at a hotel along Fremont Pike in Perrysburg Thursday.

Laron Gregory, 33, of Toledo, faces one count of promoting prostitution, a fourth degree felony.

James Tyrrell, 33, of Bowling Green, Carl Kelley, 44, of Whitehouse, Dennis Mahon, 54, of Toledo and Michael Palmer, 37, of Ida, Michigan were are arrested on a charge of solicitation prostitution, a third degree misdemeanor.

Mounir Boutros, 50, of Sylvania, was arrested on one count of attempted solicitation prostitution, a fourth degree misdemeanor.

Click here for a slideshow of mugshots of those arrested Thursday.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly