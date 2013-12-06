Red Cross wrapping up the holidays for shoppers - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Red Cross wrapping up the holidays for shoppers

(Toledo News Now) -

The American Red Cross of Hancock, Seneca and Wyandot counties will once again be making the holidays a little easier by wrapping gifts at the Findlay Village Mall.

The booth will be open select hours on weekends beginning Dec. 6 and daily beginning Dec. 16. It will be located across from the mall's service desk. Volunteers will be working until the last present is wrapped on Christmas Eve.

Schedule:

Dec. 6 and Dec. 7: Noon – 4 p.m.

Dec. 8: Noon – 6 p.m.

Dec. 13 through Dec. 15: Noon – 6 p.m.

Dec. 16: Noon – 8 p.m.

Dec. 17 through Dec. 20: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Dec. 21: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Dec. 22: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Dec. 23: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Dec. 24: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Customers may choose from a selection of wrapping papers and coordinating bows. It is helpful if customers can bring a box in which to wrap their package. 

The gift wrapping service is offered for a donation to benefit America Red Cross services. Services supported include disaster relief, health and safety training, blood services and services to armed forces and military families.  

Executive Director Todd James says volunteers are the key to getting all the gifts wrapped.

"Volunteering for gift wrapping is a great way to get in the holiday spirit. We often have families and groups working together. They have a lot of fun and they enjoy helping the Red Cross," said James. 

James says that along with dozens of individuals who volunteer, clubs, school groups and offices often register as a team. For more information or to sign up for a volunteer shift, call 419-422-9322.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly