STRANGER DANGER: Child approached in Portage Township Friday morning

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says a suspicious person offered a juvenile a ride in Portage Township Friday morning.

The Sheriff's Office says the man stopped and offered a child walking down State Route 163 a ride just after 10 a.m. Friday morning.

The man was driving a blue, four door Ford car. The Sheriff's Office says the man is in his 40's with long brown hair and a brown beard.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff's Office at 419-734-4404.

