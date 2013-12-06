REPORT: 4 of 5 holiday light sets contain lead

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

As millions of Americans pull out the holiday decorations and begin to deck the halls for the holidays, we have an important reminder about the lead content of many holiday lights.

The adverse effects of lead exposure and ingestion, particularly in children, have been well documented.

A 2010 study conducted by the Ann Arbor based Ecology Center revealed 79 percent, or 54 of the 68 light sets tested contained lead. The Ecology Center says 28 percent of the lights sets contained more than 1,000 parts per million of lead, which would make them illegal in Europe.

More than half of the lights sets, 54 percent, registered more than 300 parts per million of lead, meaning they would require a warning label in the state of California.

The group tested both wiring insulation and bulb bases for lead. According to the Ecology Center, 31 percent of wires contained lead, while 71 percent of bulb bases had a least some lead inside.

The group recommends those decorating for the holidays wear gloves when handling lights, and wash hands afterwards. Lights should also be kept out of the reach of small children and pets when possible.

The Ecology Center says consumers can also look for RoHS compliant lights, which comply with Europe's Restriction of Hazardous Substances law.

To read the full study results from the Ecology Center, click here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.