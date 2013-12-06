REPORT: 4 of 5 holiday light sets contain lead - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

REPORT: 4 of 5 holiday light sets contain lead

As millions of Americans pull out the holiday decorations and begin to deck the halls for the holidays, we have an important reminder about the lead content of many holiday lights.

The adverse effects of lead exposure and ingestion, particularly in children, have been well documented.

A 2010 study conducted by the Ann Arbor based Ecology Center revealed 79 percent, or 54 of the 68 light sets tested contained lead. The Ecology Center says 28 percent of the lights sets contained more than 1,000 parts per million of lead, which would make them illegal in Europe.

More than half of the lights sets, 54 percent, registered more than 300 parts per million of lead, meaning they would require a warning label in the state of California.

The group tested both wiring insulation and bulb bases for lead. According to the Ecology Center, 31 percent of wires contained lead, while 71 percent of bulb bases had a least some lead inside.

The group recommends those decorating for the holidays wear gloves when handling lights, and wash hands afterwards. Lights should also be kept out of the reach of small children and pets when possible.

The Ecology Center says consumers can also look for RoHS compliant lights, which comply with Europe's Restriction of Hazardous Substances law.

To read the full study results from the Ecology Center, click here.

