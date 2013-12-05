Tiffin park to go to the dogs

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

A state-of-the-art dog park in Tiffin is well on its way to becoming a reality.

"If you build it, they will bark," said Keith Hodkinson, president of the Friends of Tiffin Bark Park.

Fully funded by donations, the Tiffin Bark Park will be in the city's Highland Park near State Route 53. Set on three acres, there will be areas for small and big dogs, active and less active pooches, a track and even a bone-shaped splash pad.

"Those that have dogs, love their dogs," Hodkinson said. "This place is not just for dogs. This is for people and friends, and people will make friendships."

With over 11,000 registered dogs in Seneca County, Hodkinson says there is a need for the park. But there's more to it than just letting man's best friend get some exercise. The park will have agility and training equipment for police K-9s to use – something that isn't currently available close by.

"This will be a beautiful facility for us to be able to close down the park for an hour or two on a Saturday, let the police departments come in, train their dogs and then later on in the afternoon, invite people to come in and watch a demonstration of what they do," Hodkinson said.

The park will be completed in three phases. Construction for each phase will not be completed until the money has been raised for that part. Phase one money has been collected, and construction will be finished by the end of May in 2014.

About $160,000 is needed for the entire project, and in order to maintain the park once it's open, there will be a small fee.

"We intend on marketing the Tiffin Bark Park to all over northwest Ohio, north central Ohio," Hodkinson said. "These days, people don't take trips out west as much as they used to, so why not do something with their dogs?"

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.