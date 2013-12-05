Child left at bus stop, mother arrested when confronting school

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

A Bloomdale mother, upset that her son was left at the bus stop alone, confronted the school and got arrested.

"The only thing that's important to me is the safety of our young children, especially in today's society," said Angela West.

But West says her 7-year-old son Seth was left alone at the school bus stop on Wednesday.

"He got on the bus, and then [the bus driver] asked him for the letter, and then he didn't have the letter so she told him he could not ride the bus," West said.

The letter was a disciplinary note. Elmwood school officials say Seth misbehaved on the bus, and protocol calls for a note to be sent home with the child, explaining to parents. The child must then present the note with a parent signature within a set amount of time to be able to ride the bus again. If not, they are asked to leave.

"I most certainly would not leave my house and leave him or my baby unattended without another adult," West said.

Elmwood Superintendent Tony Borton says the bus driver saw a parent by the bus stop, and that's why Seth was left there. But that parent was not West, and when she found out her son was left, she went to the school to talk to someone.

School officials say she became angry, and they felt it was necessary to call the school resource officer. That's when she was arrested.

"When a parent comes, even if they don't always like the answer from the school, you know, they've got to remain calm, because there are kids present and we want to always have a very safe environment for our kids and my staff," Borton said.

West received misdemeanor charges, including resisting arrest.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.